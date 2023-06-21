BAR HARBOR -- A number of volunteers put on their best hiking boots and hauled a mountain of dirt Wednesday, as part of an ongoing effort to rejuvenate Maine's summits and the ecosystems that thrive on them.
"Every day's a great day to be a ranger, but days like today really remind you the power of place and why we do this job," said Amanda Pollock, public affairs officer for Acadia National Park.
The "Save our Summits Hike-A-Thon" is a collaboration between the National Park Service, the Schoodic Institute, and Friends of Acadia to rehabilitate mountain ecosystems that have been trampled and destroyed over the years.
"Think about the feet that have been up here -- the Wabanaki before us and now the visitors of today. That footprint has unintended consequences -- look at the bare rock," said Friends of Acadia President Eric Stiles.
Volunteers chose the amount of soil they wanted to carry, from five pounds to 15 -- or as much as they could fit in their backpacks.
"I was inspired to do something nice for the national park," said volunteer Megan Huff.
Some volunteers who hit the trail explained why they decided to put in the work.
"It was a great restoration effort and it's going to contribute to the beautification of the parks a lot," said volunteer Ethan Lewis.
Organizers say they decided to put on the event after unsuccessful past attempts to restore mountain summits, opting to hike the soil in to encourage community involvement.
"Roping off areas doesn't work, we needed to bring soil to the summits and that's really what we're doing here today is getting soil to these remote summits. If we bring the soil, the plants will just come. They'll colonize the soil we bring up to this summit on their own," said Chris Nadeau, climate adaptation scientist for the Schoodic Institute.
Organizers say that events like these help to plan for Maine's future.
"We need everybody to help us in order to preserve these incredible places for the next generation," said Pollock.