DEXTER -- Gary Kinney is a Dexter veteran who says he desperately needs help getting his grandchildren out of the Maine foster care system.
However, he says that the state has told him his home needs to meet certain standards before that can happen.
That's where the Maine Veterans Project comes in.
"We received a call a while back from a veteran that is trying to fight to get his grandkids in custody with him. Unfortunately, his needs were monetarily unattainable for us at the time -- so we put out a call to our community," said Doc Goodwin, president of the Maine Veterans Project. "We've got about ten plus volunteers here trying to make it happen."
Together with MD Carpentry, the Patriot Riders of America, volunteers and others -- the veterans project is providing Kinney with two new bedrooms, a larger bathroom, and heat pumps for his home.
Kinney says he feels moved by the community's support.
"Today, I'm overwhelmed with joy. The state has so many requirements that [are] hard to [meet]. And, physically I can't do it any more, but we're gonna do it. We're gonna get these kids so they [have] a good house to stay in and be loved," said Kinney. "We're gonna do this -- I've got a lot of good people here."
Goodwin says the day is an example of what Mainers are all about.
"We all get something out of it. A sense of community is what we're all missing these days, and frankly I think we need more of it. Everybody is going to leave here tired -- but they're going to leave here very rewarded," said Goodwin.
Kinney says he needs to meet the state-required home expansion improvements by June.
To support this project and others, visit maineveteransproject.org.