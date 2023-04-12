BROOKS -- The wisdom and care that grandparents provide is often marked as an important memory in a child's life -- but not everyone has a grandparent around to share those experiences.
At the Morse Memorial School in Brooks, Maine seniors are helping to make those memories for entire classrooms.
The AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program, currently implemented in 14 Maine counties, connects those 55 and older with students -- to serve as mentors and guide them on their academic journey.
Longtime foster grandparent Margaret Elliott says the program helps her to make a difference.
"The thing that is so rewarding, and I can see why teachers teach, is when children get it. All of a sudden one day, it's all there -- and it's so exciting," said Elliott.
While volunteers help to teach the kids, some say the program goes beyond education.
"They review schoolwork with children, they read with children, they accompany them when they go to their specials like art or music," said Maria Staples, program manager for the Penquis Foster Grandparent Program. "Margaret -- who has been a volunteer for over 15 years -- she reinforces values, and she's just there as that loving, caring presence that is here on a consistent basis."
According to the AmeriCorps website, Maine ranked fourth in the nation for volunteering during the height of the pandemic -- with more than 392,000 volunteers contributing 32.6 million hours of service in 2021.
Elliott says that her time volunteering, eating lunch, and just playing games with the kids has been as meaningful to her as it has been for the children.
"I'm with the children, and I go out of here every day happy. I don't think you can beat that -- it's good medicine," said Elliott.
To learn more about the Foster Grandparent Program and other volunteering opportunities, visit penquis.org.