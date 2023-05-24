ACADIA -- Memorial day is the unofficial start to the summer tourist season as well as the first long weekend of the summer and officials with Acadia National Park have some tips for anyone planning a visit.
Rangers encourage visitors to arrive with a plan and a backup plan in case parking is not available.
They suggest learning about places to go and things to do before you arrive and consider some of the less popular locations in case you encounter crowds.
You can also use the island explorer bus service which is free and begins on May 24th on the Schoodic Peninsula.
They are also reminding people that a park pass and vehicle reservations are required for Cadillac Summit Road from May 24th through October 22nd.