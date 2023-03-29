AUGUSTA -- The Statehouse held a ceremony to honor Maine's Vietnam war veterans.
March 29th 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the last U.S. Combat troops departing from Vietnam.
To mark the day and honor the soldiers it remembers, a ceremony was held at the statehouse.
The ceremony included speeches from governor Janet Mills, major general Douglas Farnham and Vietnam veteran peter mills.
David Richmond, Director of Maine Bureau of Veteran Services, says, the "Its important to recognize the sacrifices of Vietnam era and Vietnam war veterans. I think everyone knows that they weren't properly recognized when they returned from service and it was a controversial war".
During his speech, peter mills talked about how it felt to return home after the war.
"Many of us are old enough to remember what it was like for our fathers to come back from world war two and I remember all of the parades we would have and we all thought when we all went to Vietnam we thought oh we'll come home and it will be a big deal. Well it wasn't such a big deal. The war was not popular', says Mills.
The ceremony concluded with taps and a wreath laying in front of the Vietnam war veterans memorial within the statehouse.