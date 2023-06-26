LINCOLNVILLE -- The person who died in a fire in Lincolnville over the weekend has been identified.
A spokesperson for the State Fire Marshals Office says crews were called to a fire at 11 Miller Town Drive a little after 9:30 Saturday morning.
The front of the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
The Lincolnville Fire Chief says they were able to knock down the flames in about 10 minutes.
They found the body 75-year-old Fritz Trisdale while searching the home.
Trisdale lived alone in the residence.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.