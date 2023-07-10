BELFAST -- Belfast community members are outraged after learning that a local organization dedicated to supporting veterans and other acts of philanthropy has seen incidents of theft and vandalism.
"It just doesn't make sense.. We do so much for the community,” said Jim Roberts, Commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3108
VFW members were upset after finding that around $300 worth of donated bottles had been stolen from one of the community donation trailers.
Days following this alleged theft, post members were again shocked and saddened to find the monument that sits on 2 Footbridge Road had been vandalized.
"The flags were taken down. The POW MIA flag was put upside down. The American flag was tied in knots and put back up on the flag pole,” explains Roberts.
After the most recent theft on Sunday when an assailant took off with an $1,100 trailer and an estimated $500 worth of bottle donations. That makes three incidents in less than two weeks.
Roberts said the post feels targeted.
Belfast Police Department detective Damon Lefferts says the community is standing by the VFW.
"A lot of tips have been coming forward and people have been great about it.” said Lefferts. “I really appreciate it. This organization does so much for the community. It's really sad that someone went to the lengths to steal from this organization."
Roberts has a message for whomever is responsible for the theft and monument vandalism.
"Why? If you needed a hand or needed some help just come talk to us. You don't have to steal from us,” said Roberts.
Anyone with information about the stolen trailer should reach out to the Belfast Police Department.