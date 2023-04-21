LAMOINE -- If you've ever driven down mud creek road in Lamoine, you may have seen a solar panel on a telephone pole.
Look up, and you may catch a few birds in a nest. However, what you may not know is these birds are federally protected.
"Around coastal areas like right here where we are in Lamoine, ospreys tend to build their nests on utility poles. We know the town of Lamoine is really interested in these birds they return every year," said Marissa Minor, lead communications specialist for Versant Power.
After it nearly burned down in August 2020, Versant employees came together to build an alternative nest with a live webcam to watch the birds. Since then, the livestream became so popular that it's back and better than ever.
"The camera is very popular. The town enjoys it, our employees enjoy it and it has over two million views," said Minor.
"We'll get Facebook posts and email 'Oh the birds are back!' Down at the school when they're in session, they have it right on a monitor in the hallway as you walk in. People just love the osprey," said Stu Marckoon, Lamoine town administrator
While viewers have the opportunity to see the birds fly into the nest, Minor says the next few weeks are just as important to witness.
"We know that in late April they're going to be laying their eggs and then in June those eggs will hatch and we'll be able to see the chicks," said Minor.
Marckoon thinks the birds are a sign of better times to come.
"I think it's a sign of spring for people. The ospreys are back, it's going to be warmer," said Marckoon.