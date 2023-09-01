Vendors preparing for Odd and Unusual show this weekend

AUGUSTA -- If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, be sure to check out the Maine 'Odd and Unusual Show' taking place at the Augusta Civic Center!
According to Misty Lane, the organizer of the event, the event will feature 98 vendors from across the state.
And this is not your usual craft fair. Vendors will be selling items from human skulls to taxidermy and everything odd you can imagine!
"It is really the oddballs. It's the folks out there that don't have another place to go, another place to vend, another place to sell. And for customers, it's the only one in the state. It's the largest one in the state doing this kind of oddball, one-of-a-kind, unique show," said Joel White, Co-Owner of Curiosity Antiques.
The expo originally started in Waterville two years ago, however due to an influx of vendors and participants, it was moved to the civic center.
Coastal Creations Co-Owner Kelly Hutchinson says the event serves a great way to form new connections.
"Just a great experience and meeting people and making connections with each other and having a great time," said Hutchinson.
It's not too late to get your tickets.
You can still purchase tickets for the expo on the organization's eventbrite page until midnight tonight for $10 or at the door this weekend for $15, cash only.