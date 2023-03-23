SCAM ALERT

AUGUSTA- The Maine Attorney General's Office is warning the public about an active online scam involving the fraudulent sale of used or antique motor vehicle.

They say the scammers are using the names of Maine businesses and individuals associated with those businesses to advertise vehicles for sale.

According to the A.G's Office, they get unwitting buyers to wire thousands of dollars for vehicles they will never receive.

The scammers are registering fraudulent website domains using the names of the Maine businesses and are using emails associated with those domains.

Although they do not appear to be physically based in Maine, the scammers are using phone numbers with 207 area codes.

They are also using documents that appear to be legitimate, including bills of sale.

When a consumer expresses concerns they may offer excuses or tracking information but eventually they will end communications and the vehicle will never arrive.

If you believe you may have been a victim of the scam, they encourage you to submit a complaint to the Maine Attorney Generals Office.

