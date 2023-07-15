vehicle fire
VASSALBORO FIRE DEPARTMENT

VASSALBORO -- Firefighters responded to a residence after a vehicle fire escalated to a nearby home.

According to the Vassalboro Fire Department's Facebook page Friday around 8:01 p.m firefighters were called to a residence on Hussey Hill Road for reports of a structure fire.

However responding firefighters quickly realized it was actually a vehicle covered in heavy fire only 10 feet from the home.

Winslow Fire Department assisted with a tanker and crew as a precaution as the location of the incident was distinguished as out of the hydrant district, according to a press release.

Despite the severity of the fire, firefighters reportedly extinguished the fire within minutes. A release states that the exterior of the home sustained damage but the home remains livable.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

