VASSALBORO -- Firefighters responded to a residence after a vehicle fire escalated to a nearby home.
According to the Vassalboro Fire Department's Facebook page Friday around 8:01 p.m firefighters were called to a residence on Hussey Hill Road for reports of a structure fire.
However responding firefighters quickly realized it was actually a vehicle covered in heavy fire only 10 feet from the home.
Winslow Fire Department assisted with a tanker and crew as a precaution as the location of the incident was distinguished as out of the hydrant district, according to a press release.
Despite the severity of the fire, firefighters reportedly extinguished the fire within minutes. A release states that the exterior of the home sustained damage but the home remains livable.
There were no reported injuries during the incident.