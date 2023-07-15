VEAZIE -- The Veazie Police Department has made arrests after a month-long investigation into drug trafficking Saturday.
The department, with the assistance of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, executed a search warrant on Hobson Avenue in Veazie.
Police say four arrests have been made as a result of the search warrant: Richard Curtis and Christopher Mansell -- both of Veazie, and Angel Allen and George Purvis -- both of Bangor.
Purvis has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
"We're a small community, but unfortunately drug trafficking impacts us as well. We take these very seriously. If you're aware of suspected activity in your neighborhood, please reach out to the Veazie Police Department. As you can see today, we take these seriously," said Veazie Police Department Chief Mark Leonard.
Police say various amounts of drugs were recovered during the search, including mushrooms, prescription drugs, marijuana, and fentanyl.
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Veazie Fire Department, and Orono Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.