AUGUSTA- A handful of motorists in Maine are appealing to keep their custom license plates after the state cracked down on naughty words, including unabbreviated expletives.
So far, the state has rejected all of the appeals, including that of a vegan motorist's license plate that incorporated the words “love” and “tofu.”
Until recently, Maine had virtually no limits on what the plates could say, allowing profanities and sexual vulgarity.
After complaints, the state is reestablishing a review process and has recalled more than 200 plates.
A state official says she’s happy most motorists have relinquished their objectionable license plates without a fight.