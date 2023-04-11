PORTLAND- Maine’s Supreme Court has ordered election officials to come up with new wording for a referendum question.
It's aimed at dismantling the state’s largest private electric utilities and replacing them with an entity that answers to voters.
PORTLAND- The Secretary of State approved the wording for the November ballot question asking Mainers if they want to create a “quasi-governmental power company” governed by an elected board to supplant existing utilities.
Supporters of the proposal wanted it to be called a “consumer-owned utility,” but the Secretary of State said that was misleading.
In its decision, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Monday ruled most voters would be confused by the reference to a quasi-governmental power company.