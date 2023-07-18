BANGOR -- Bangor and Brewer residents will have the chance to cultivate their green thumbs this weekend.
Starting 9 a.m. Saturday, both cities will be hosting "urban garden tours" free of charge at various locations.
Residents will have the opportunity to tour 12 gardens, where longtime gardeners will be available to answer questions and offer support for aspiring vegetable and plant growers.
"We're just giving people an opportunity to see what they can do in their yard. Maybe be a little more self-sufficient, save a little money at the grocery store because you can grow your own vegetables," said John Hwalek. "Even if it's just a balcony in an apartment, you can always grow something."
In addition to the tour, there will also be a "how to build a garden bed" demonstration at the Food AND Medicine greenhouse in Brewer.
In case of rain, the tour will take place on Sunday, July 23, with the same schedule.
For the full lineup of gardens, visit foodandmedicine.org.