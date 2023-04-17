ANSON -- Authorities have released more details about a tense situation involving a man with a gun in Anson Monday afternoon.
Maine State Police and Somerset County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Union Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of gunshots inside a home.
Chief Deputy Mike Mitchel with the Somerset County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Paul Caplin fired 12 shots from within the home.
Chief Deputy Mitchel says Caplin claimed there were other people in the home with him, but police determined he was inside alone.
A neighbor tells us they were told to go to their basement and stay there for safety reasons.
Caplin was placed under arrest by 3 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.