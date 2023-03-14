MONROE -- The Waldo County Sheriff's Office has released additional information after a 10-year-old was caught on school premises with a gun last week
On March 10 officers responded to Monroe Elementary School after receiving reports that a student was in possession of a .22 caliber handgun on school grounds.
There were no injuries however the student was placed under arrest and taken to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.
A Monroe Elementary employee confirmed RSU-3 held a school board meeting to discuss the matter. RSU-3 plans to follow existing Weapons, Violence, and School Safety policy.
After further investigation the Waldo County Sheriff's Office reports the firearm was not loaded.
The 10-year-old student has been charged with aggravated reckless conduct, criminal terrorizing, criminal threatening, and threatening display of or carrying a concealed weapon.
The student has been released to their parents custody and will be in court on March 18.