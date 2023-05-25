STATEWIDE -- The university of Maine board of trustees voted Monday to approve an increased system-wide budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The budget includes a more than $1,000 tuition increase for in-state students and a higher increase for UMaine students from out of the state.
Tuition rates were kept flat for the last three fiscal years and are now rising for students at all seven UMaine campuses.
UMaine president Joan Ferrini-Mundy says the rise in tuition and room fees is necessary to keep UMaine's R1 research status and DI sports division, as well as connect students with world-class professors and educators -- she adds that tuition increases are a last resort for funding.
Vice president for finance and UMaine's chief business officer Kelly Sparks says students eligible for Pell grants may not be affected by the rising prices as their tuition could be offset.