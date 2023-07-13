University of Maine to convert two unutilized building's into on-campus boutique hotel complex

ORONO -- The University of Maine will be converting two historic buildings, and also constructing a brand new building, to form a boutique hotel complex on their campus.
The goal is to maintain the history that makes the buildings unique, while creating a new opportunity for the school.
Built between 1887 and 1888, Coburn and Holmes Halls are two of the oldest buildings on campus.
The 28 million dollar project will be home to 95 hotel rooms, suites, café bistro, and more.
There was a groundbreaking last October, and once completed, the plan is to bring alumni back to campus, and attract people who wish to experience what UMaine has to offer.
"No shifts have had to happen, they where not being utilized," said Chief Business Officer and Vice President of Finance Administration Kelly Sparks. "They where shuttered buildings, really just sitting their. What this is doing is taking two under utilized buildings on campus and creating use, and creating activity and vibrancy on the campus."
The construction and renovation is expected to be complete in 2024.