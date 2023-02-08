ORONO -- On February 7, President Joe Biden's State of the Union address drew reactions from both sides of the political aisle.
There were several memorable moments during the address, including heckles from members of the Republican Party and a focus on the domestic economy.
During the address, Biden discussed the supply chain and "Buy-American" policies.
Kristin Vekasi, an associate professor at the University of Maine Department of Political Science and School of Policy and International Affairs, explained what this could mean.
"Many of the policies that were proposed in the State of the Union can easily be interpreted as trade protection in another name," said Vekasi. "In particular, the 'Buy American' policies that President Biden proposed will be very much seen as off-putting by the United States' friends and allies."
Mark Brewer, professor and interim chair at the University of Maine's Department of Political Science, says that -- despite vocal disapproval at times -- there were clear signs of unity, as well.
"There were some areas where we could see bipartisan support -- and certainly the president and Speaker McCarthy seemed to have moments at least where they had, kind of, genuine engagement with each other. Which, that's a positive, I would say," said Brewer.
Concerns around the Chinese spy balloon that was recently shot down were another topic at the address.
Vekasi explained that -- while some feel Biden acted too late -- there is more to be uncovered with the issue.
"In the speech, Biden said 'if China threatens our sovereignty we will act to protect our country, and we did,' and that was referencing the spy balloon incident," said Vekasi. "We don't have enough technical details of what kinds of information was being gathered and the extent to which it was sensitive information in order to make the judgment of whether it was done too early or too late."