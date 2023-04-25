ORONO -- A new tool developed at the University of Maine could help scientists predict how vulnerable Maine's waters are to pollution.
UMaine Ph.D. candidate Bea Van Dam has created a mapping tool to help manage harmful bacteria that affect the state's coastal shellfish.
The "estuary builder" tool allows users to draw lines on a digital map that provide information about that area's pollution.
Sean Smith, an associate professor for the UMaine School of Earth and Climate Sciences advising Van Dam, says that the benefits of this tool go far beyond research.
"It provides a platform and a foundation, which could actually be grown over time. There are a lot of places that we have general knowledge about, but there are a lot of gaps to be closed in how land and sea connections work, and how they affect seafood business in Maine. Also, public health and coastal communities," said Smith.
The approximately 10-year project builds on previous efforts by UMaine scientists to predict pollution along Maine's coast.
Visit umaine.edu/watershedresearch to learn more.