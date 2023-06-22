UNITY -- Unity's municipal fire department has been battling more than just flames recently - they are hard at work advocating for a pay raise for firefighters as they look to hire a new fire chief.
The Unity Fire Department was entirely volunteer-based before a vote by selectmen in 2021 gave it municipal status, compensating firefighters for their time.
However, the chief only receives a $5,000 stipend, something that greatly complicates the hiring process.
Deputy Chief David Smith has been with the Unity fire department for almost 40 years, currently serving as the interim chief for the department.
He and department captain Emily Newell have been attending selectmen workshops to advocate for pay increases.
Deputy Fire Chief David Smith says a change is needed in order to bring in a new chief.
"We're needing to bring the compensation for the fire chief up to an acceptable level to have it be able to attract a qualified person that has the time to put in for meeting all the responsibilities of the job."
Captain Newell says the department is working closely with the select board to make this happen.
A special town meeting will take place at the end of July to see if town will support for a salary increase.