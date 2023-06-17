UNITY -- A number of asylum seekers are currently located in the Portland Expo, hotels, and the Portland Homeless Services Center. But, there's a new proposal to relocate asylum seekers from Portland into transitional housing in Unity.
The Greater Portland Council of Governments has submitted a proposal calling to relocate as many as 600 asylum seekers into campus dorms at the Unity Environmental University campus.
According to the Catholic Charities Refugee and Immigration Services, those seeking refuge in Maine typically come from Eastern African and Middle Eastern countries, such as Somalia and Iraq.
In addition to helping these groups, the director of strategic partnerships for the council Belinda Ray says the change would help others, as well.
In a statement, she said in part quote:
"...Using the Unity College campus for transitional housing will free up safe, emergency shelter space in Portland for homeless people living in encampments."
The proposal estimates the cost of a one-year lease at the campus, including meals and other services, to come in at $7.8 million.
According to the proposal, this would be less expensive than the cost of housing the asylum seekers in Portland.
However, one Unity resident who lives near the campus shared reservations about the potential relocation.
"Just the amount of them right next door to me is a little concerning, and I don't know what Unity has to offer these people. I think they would have more offers and opportunities in a bigger town," said Colleen Connell.
In a statement, the president of Unity Environmental University Melik Peter Khoury said that the university has not received a formal proposal, but expressed interest in the plan under the right conditions.
He said, in part, quote:
"Unity Environmental University is willing to help if there is a proper plan in place with the state, town, and advocacy groups."
Claude Rwaganje, founder and executive director of Prosperity Maine -- a non-profit that assists Maine immigrants and refugees -- said that groups need to work together to address the issue.
"This is a humanitarian crisis. All the stakeholders should be united to figure out a solution," said Rwaganje. "Either Unity College or any other transition, we need to come up with a solution."