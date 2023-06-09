BANGOR -- A local non-profit spent Thursday night thanking its donors after a successful year of campaigns.
Heart of Maine United Way filled the Cole transportation museum with donors and campaign contributors to say thanks after raising nearly $2M last year.
The most successful campaigns and largest donors were honored with an array of awards and gifts.
President and CEO of Heart of Maine United Way, Shirar Patterson, spoke on how it felt to be able to honor these generous donors.
"It feels so incredible to be here together celebrating our community with our community. Over three thousand people have donated to the campaign this year and we've raised 1.6 million dollars for the heart of Maine."
Patterson, says the $1.6M will be used to help improve the lives of over 120,000 Mainers.