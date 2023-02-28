BRADFORD -- A Bradford resident has shared safety concerns about a local pond.
Patrick Murray has been advocating for the town of Bradford to install fencing around a local retention pond.
The body of water is located behind the Bradford Town office. And, while the area is frozen now, Murray says the pond stretches 19 feet deep.
"They rent that town office almost every weekend to people from out of town that wouldn't be aware of the pond," said Murray. "And the other thing is the ball field -- there's a soccer field and a baseball field about 50 feet away."
The town voted not to install fencing back in 2016, but Murray says the issue needs to be brought to wider public attention.
However, Bradford Town Manager Vittoria Stevens says the responsibility of safety does not fall to the town.
"I could see it's a concern. I mean, parents need to be parents and watch their children. That's the responsibility of a parent," said Stevens. "The town itself cannot be a parent to everyone. We do the best we can. There was a vote, we listen to the people."
Stevens says that many community members are happy to leave the retention pond alone, but Murray says this is due to a lack of awareness.
"I've talked to many people right in Bradford that don't even know this exists. So, the more people that know, the safer it is," said Murray.
Bradford Selectman Julie McCarthy and Vice Chair for the Bradford Selectboard Errol Hanson both said they were concerned about the safety of the pond, but declined to be filmed.
Town officials say that an article about the pond will be published in their next newsletter.