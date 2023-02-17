AUGUSTA- The governor has declared February 20 - 27 as Maine Unclaimed Property Week.
While it's not a recognized holiday, the state's treasurer says it is a good chance to find out if you may have some money coming to you that you didn't even know you had.
Maine Treasurer Henry Beck said every year tens of millions of dollars go unclaimed by Maine residents.
" Whether it's uncashed checks, former bank accounts or insurance refunds it goes unclaimed and it comes to our office and so all year round but especially this week we want to get the word out and give people back their money," said Beck.
The state is currently holding over 300 million dollars in unclaimed property.
To find out if some of it may belong to you or someone you know,go to maineunclaimedproperty.gov.