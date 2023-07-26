BANGOR -- An experiential art display inspired by the Mary Poppins film is starting to take shape in downtown Bangor.
A canopy of multicolored umbrellas will hang above Cross Street from now until October as part of the Umbrella Sky Project -- a collection of more than 170 art installations worldwide, including: Portugal, Paris, Madrid, and now -- Bangor.
Bangor's iteration of the project is a joint effort between the Downtown Bangor Partnership and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center -- spreading awareness about the center's recently-launched 'how are you Bangor' initiative.
"We want people to really take a moment and pause and say 'how am I? How are the people around us? How can we take care of each other? How can we be a better community?' Our collaboration has people look up for inspiration to have that uplifting experience," said Ali Worster, vice president of human resources and community benefits at Northern Light EMMC.
The Downtown Bangor Partnership has been working to make the installation a reality for more than three years -- in an effort to bring joy to the community.
"It provides a space to gather, and activates a street that is otherwise a little bit quiet," said Betsy Lundy, executive director of the Downtown Bangor Partnership. "It gives people a sense of whimsy and helps them find a place to connect and pause in busy environments."
In addition to spreading positivity, some are hoping the installation will draw more visitors to the downtown area -- to help stimulate business for local shop owners.
"It's going to be really fun for the tourists coming down -- anything we can do to draw new people downtown," said Rick Vigue, owner of downtown Bangor store Rebecca's. "There's a lot of people that haven't been shopping downtown for so many years, and now we're doing so many things."
The umbrellas will go up every May and come down each October for the next three years.
The Downtown Bangor Partnership and Northern Light EMMC will hold a launch party for the Umbrella Project on Monday, July 31, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. -- with live music, food, and more.