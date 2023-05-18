Umaine to host Clean Sweep Sale this week

ORONO -- If you're looking to spruce up your wardrobe or your home, the university of Maine's Clean Sweep Sale may be the place to find what you are looking for.
People can rummage through lightly-used items previously owned by students and buy them at a bargain.
The annual yard sale takes place after UMaine students leave campus for the year.
Clean Sweep Sale coordinator Lisa Morin says this event fits the organization's motto: recycle, reduce, give back.
"We want to take all of the things they are not using that still have purpose and useful life, and get them into the hands of someone that can use them so that it's not being thrown away," said Morin.
The clean sweep sale takes place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Morin says the money raised from the event will go towards the university's food pantry as well as a student-run mentor and tutor program which supports young children in the community.