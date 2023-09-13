UMaine Ukraine documentary

Courtesy: Vitaliia Tomakhiv

ORONO -- A graduate student at the University of Maine who is originally from Ukraine, spent her summer working on a documentary highlighting the impacts of the war in her home country. 

Vitallia Tomakhiv studies global policy at the university and recently released her film titled, "The Dimension of War: Those Who Hold the Independence of Uraine." 

The film documents the experiences of four soldiers in the eastern region of Ukraine. She spent the summer interviewing them on the frontlines with nothing but a tripod and her I-phone. 

She says her goal was to highlight the impacts of the Russian invasion in Ukraine and humanize the Ukrainian soldiers that are still fighting for freedom. 

"Three out of four [soldiers] had civilian occupations before the war," said Tomaikhiv. "They are just usual people who you can meet in the café in subway, whose cats are waiting for them at home, but just because of war they had to transition and change their life completely just to protect their country," said Tomaikhiv. 

Her inspiration came from wanting to share the experiences and stories of those whose lives have changed forever due to the impacts of the war. 

"I think media are not highlighting it from the face of human but more like war as a fact soldiers as people who fight but not that there are lives hidden behind the profession," said Tomaikhiv. 

She plans to graduate this may from UMaine and says this will not be her last film project. 

"I have idea to maybe create a similar documentary but take four women instead of four men to show that there are also a lot of women on the frontlines and they are fighting too," said Tomaikhiv. 

The 37-minute documentary is available on Vita's Youtube page. She hopes that it will remind people that the war is still ongoing and impacting countless lives. 

"I hope that anyone who sees the documentary will just think about something that is happening on the other continent," said Tomaikhiv. 

