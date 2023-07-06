ORONO -- The entire planet saw the unofficial hottest days in human record-keeping this week, according to University of Maine scientists.
Data from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer project -- a website that brings together climate and weather statistics with computer simulations -- indicates that the global average temperature reached a high of 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit on July 3, and then rose again to 62.9 on July 4.
Maine State Climatologist Sean Birkel, a UMaine assistant professor and developer of the Climate Reanalyzer, explained the results.
"It's an increase in the global mean temperature, estimated from a federal climate data product, and we're evaluating this in real-time," said Birkel. "It is certainly very notable, and it's consistent with what we've been observing the past few months of extremes."
The global record is pending approval from climate-measurement groups like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
To view the most recent data for yourself, visit climatereanalyzer.org.