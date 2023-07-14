ORONO -- The University of Maine recently received funding to help address a shortage of workers in one of the state's essential professions.
UMaine's School of Nursing received $1.96 million in funding to support its nursing students amid a growing need for healthcare workers.
"This money will help us provide financial support to these students to lessen the burden of going back to school," said Kelley Strout, director and associate professor of nursing at UMaine.
The four-year grant comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration's Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Program, with a large portion going directly to help pay for tuition and living expenses for students.
Educators say this is essential for developing the next generation of healthcare workers.
"One of the biggest barriers for nurses becoming nurse practitioners is just taking the time, because time is money -- and getting them through their graduate education to perform this role," said Sean Sibley, clinical assistant faculty and family nurse practitioner program coordinator at UMaine.
Strout says patients in rural regions of Maine often have to travel longer distances to receive the family-focused healthcare that nurse practitioners provide, and one goal of this funding is to expand access to that primary care.
"We prepare our nurse practitioner students to provide care in rural communities. And what we see in rural communities is a great need for access to primary care services to support their health and well-being," said Strout.
The money will also go towards a new training program to help address the needs of those communities -- by targeting healthcare gaps and teaching students to develop strong relationships with the people they serve.
"We're also enhancing our curriculum to help address some more urgent needs in rural communities, like providing care for patients that are affected by substance use disorders, childhood weight and obesity, and caring for Maine's LGBTQ+ community," said Sibley.
The UMaine nursing program has a 100% first-time pass rate for family nurse practitioner program graduates since 1994.
Students interested in enrolling can review admission requirements on UMaine School of Nursing website.