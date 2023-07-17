ORONO -- The University of Maine has a team researching the current Brown-tail moth outbreak.
Part of the work they're doing is conducting a survey to understand the severity this has caused on the people of Maine.
Assistant Professor of Forest Entomologist Angela Mech, PhD student Devin Rowe, MS student McKenna Mollner, and Economics Professor Mario Teisl have been conducting research as to why this is the case.
"We're conducting all sorts of research regarding Brown-tail moths," said Angela Mech. "Trying to just learn more about its biology, and ecology so that we can better manage it, as well as predict the next outbreak and try to not let it get as severe as this one is."
Along with several other locations, the team went to four trees inside UMaine's campus to collect data.
They utilize traps with a synthesized version of female moth pheromones to attract male moths into the trap.
As part of their research, they are conducting an anonymous survey.
With a total of around 1,500 responses so far, the goal of the survey is to gain a deeper understanding from the people most affected.
According to Devin Rowe, "We know Brown-tail moths are bad, but we don't know how many people have been getting the rash, what people are spending on their properties to control it, as well as their perception on different management methods."
This survey is also a tool to answer, how are people treating the rashes they receive when they come into contact, as well as a place to compile the results they receive for not only their own research, but for others as well.
"We want to hear everyone's thoughts," said Rowe. "Because we'll be using the results of that survey, and sharing it to everyone. Including, us for our own research, policymakers, community leaders, all of them can use the data that we hear from the people of Maine."
Research shows this has been the biggest outbreak of Brown-tail moths in this area since the early 1900's. However, Angela Mech says with the rainfall we've received this year, it could decrease this risk of a future outbreak.
"We definitely have seen evidence of a fungal pathogen on the caterpillar stage, as well as on the pupil stage, and if the rain continues into the fall, we might see it on the next generation as well," said Mech. "That's what we want to see. Continued hits on the population and we might be seeing the decline of the outbreak."
To participate in the researchers confidential survey, click here
For more information, visit: Maine Forest Resources