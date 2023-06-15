ORONO -- University of Maine researchers are learning more about our official state berry thanks to recent funding.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded $650,000 to a University of Maine project to investigate the impact of climate change on wild blueberries.
This comes after recent data from the USDA showed last year's harvest of blueberries fell to 77.5 million pounds -- a 25 percent decrease.
Researchers say the dip is due to the impact of erratic weather.
"Last year we saw the effect of drought -- where a lot of berries were very very small because the just didn't get the rainfall they needed," said Seanna Annis, associate professor of mycology at the University of Maine School of Biology and Ecology.
Members of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine say blueberry yields for each year can be unpredictable, and that funding blueberry research is essential because of the impact the fruit has on the state's economy.
"It's a major economic engine in the state. We estimate that through indirect and direct impacts, we generate about two-hundred-and-fifty-million dollars for the state's economy every year," said Eric Venturini, executive director of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine.
Researchers say wild blueberries aren't just an important crop for the state -- they also support ecosystems by providing pollination, food for wildlife, and more.
"Blueberry plants are a great resource of nutrients for bees and native pollinators. And they are a really abundant source of food, nectar, and pollen," said Annis.
Based on their findings, researchers plan to share recommendations with members of the wild blueberry industry to help with production.
"In the long term, what we're hoping to do is to see what kind of conditions and what stages the plants will be in under different types of climate change," said Annis.
To learn more about the work being done by UMaine researchers, visit UMaine's website.