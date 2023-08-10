UMaine-led project receives funding for secure electrical grid research

ORONO -- In 2021, Texas experienced a winter storm that compromised electrical grids, and resulted in 246 deaths.
To prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in Maine, and across the country, the National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded 6 million dollars to a UMaine-led research project.
NSF is supporting the project with an EPSCoR Track-2 FEC award.
The collective research team "STORM" will be studying infrastructure data to improve electrical grids in rural and low-income communities, and those impacted by climate change.
The full name of "STORM" is, Data-Driven Approaches for Secure Electric Grids in Communities Disproportionately Impacted by Climate Change.
The project will take 5-15 years, utilizing virtual reality and other immersive practices.
"STORM" Principal Investigator and Engineering Professor Reinaldo Tonkoski says they want to achieve a greater understanding of each community's priorities and needs.
"We're going to get this data from the communities and implement it in our modeling simulation to try and create some pathways, some ways to visual the impact on the community," said Tonkoski.
In the long term, the team plans to create community-centered solutions that are sustainable, and affordable.
The results of their work will be distributed across the country.
Schools included on the project team are, South Dakota State University, University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, and University of Alaska Fairbanks.