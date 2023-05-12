ORONO -- More than 600 thinking caps were put to the test in this year's Windstorm Challenge to see who would be awarded the best designed offshore wind platform.
"We asked students from all over the state of Maine middle and high school to design their own platforms for floating win turbines, and they bring them up here to Orono and they test them in our basin," said Taylor Ward, event manager of the Windstorm Challenge.
Participants were tasked with constructing a floating platform out of recyclable materials that could hold a turbine and float in the water upright for a short period of time without falling over.
While this is a challenge, Ward says it's also inspiring the next generation to make a difference in a sustainable way.
"Floating offshore wind is a hot topic in Maine right now. It's an industry that we absolutely need to keep building and there is not any workforce yet, and this who this is. These are our next generation professionals in the offshore wind space," said Ward.
Students we spoke to say they're excited to help engineer solutions to the challenges posed by climate change.
"It's the first step into actual engineering. This is something actual engineers are doing and we are part of it. It's really interesting to be part of that and get our first experiences," said Milo Sanokklis, a participant of the event.
"It's something to put out there. It's going to be new and it's going to help the environment in a lot of ways depending on the resources you're going to be using," said Daniela Myers, another participant of the event.
The winning middle school teams will be awarded with 3D printed trophy's based on their performances.
However, there can only be one winning high school team. Not only will they receive a trophy but will also be guaranteed a four-year internship with the University of Maine's Advanced Structures and Composites Center.