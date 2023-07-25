ORONO -- The University of Maine is planning to build a brand new aquaculture center on their Orono campus, replacing the old building that was recently torn down. With the new center they hope to create expansions that will help meet the industry's growing needs.
"The new building that's going on campus is going to be called the Sustainable Aquaculture Workforce Innovation Center," said Director of the Aquaculture Research Institute and Associate Extension Professor Debbie Bouchard.
The university is designing a $10 million dollar facility that would create unique research opportunities for students within the aquaculture field and more.
"The [aquaculture] industry has said we really like students to learn on systems that resemble what we have in place and that's what we hope we'll be putting in place for the new 'SAWIC' building," said Bouchard.
With the new expansions they will have more opportunities for hands on training and collaborations with Maine's community colleges.
"The goal is of course to enhance our education, our practical training but also to help our researchers on campus," said Bouchard.
Since the demolition of the school's previous aquaculture building last year, students have been conducting research off campus and they are looking forward to getting back on university grounds.
"We really like for students to have easy access to the facility," said Bouchard. "I think the importance of this building is practical training, pushing innovation and pioneering a sustainable aquaculture industry in the future."
According to Bouchard they have secured $3.5 million for the project and are waiting on federal funding to cover the rest.
They hope to break ground on the project in 2024.