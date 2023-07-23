DEDHAM -- Youth involved in the University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H programs took the Lone Spruce Farm in Dedham on Sunday participating in activities meant to showcase the work they do within the community.
Farms all across the state are participating in Real Maine's Open Farm Day and the Lone Spruce Farm opened it up as chance to showcase all that UMaine's 4-H programs have to offer.
"Today was a great opportunity for us to marry Maine Open Farm Day with 4-H open house because 4-H has been such a great way of connecting youth to all there is in agriculture," said Owner of Lone Spruce Farm Kristin Beauchamp.
Beauchamp also serves as a leader for one of 4-H's newest groups the Wellness Warriors.
"Our goal here today is to let people know what goes on behind the scenes of their food so we're introducing people to the goats behind our cheese, and the gardens behind our vegetables, the chickens behind the eggs and also let people know all the great things 4H has to offer through extension," said Beauchamp.
According to Leah McCluskey who serves as the Hancock County Community Education Assistant, they're not only trying to educate but offer hands on activities for their youth groups.
"We don't do anything that these kids can't do themselves, all of it is about being involved in hands on work so they're getting practical experience and also just getting to have fun," said McCluskey.
They offered lots of activities throughout the day and members of the youth groups say the work they get to do is very rewarding.
"I like kind of going out and helping other people and I'm a very crafty person so I like crafting a lot and this is the perfect program because we do a lot of crafts and we do a lot of fundraisers," said Olivia Doyle with the Jolly Juniors.
"This is exactly what I want to do with my life, know what's going on with food and be connected with the outdoors," said Alexis Mahoney with the Wellness Warriors.
Organizers say the proof of the success of their work shows up right on the kids faces.
"Watching them smile watching them walk away with whatever they walk away with, that's the icing on the cake," said McCluskey.
For more information about UMaine's Cooperative Extension programs visit https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/.