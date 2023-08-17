UMaine Cooperative Extension hosts online training program

ORONO -- The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is partnering with the University of Rhode Island Cooperative Extension on a new online training program to help combat the current opioid overdose crisis.
The goal is to educate and provide resources to Mainers to help recognize and respond to opioid overdoses.
The Community First Responder Program features a series of online modules and videos that will take roughly 30 minutes to complete.
Participants will learn about Narcan and how to use it, as well as knowing how to navigate an overdose situation in the moment.
UMaine Cooperative Extension Program Administrator Dr. Lisa Phelps says it was a no-brainer for the organization to help fight this widespread problem.
"We knew we had a network and an outreach and we reach so many people throughout the state that it was something we needed to do and we knew we had the ability to do that," said Dr. Phelps.
Health Equity Alliance and Husson University's School of Pharmacy will also be offering this training to Maine residents.
All are welcome to participate. Anyone interested can visit the University of Maine Cooperative Extension's website.