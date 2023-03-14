BANGOR -- Denys Romashchin was born and raised in Ukraine. He was living in Kyiv when Russia invaded his home country on Feb. 24, 2022.
SUPER: DENYS ROMASHCHIN // FLED UKRAINE BECAUSE OF WAR
"A week before the war, I had a feeling something was off and I had the same feeling a week before war started when I was eight-years-old. The night before the war, I couldn't sleep until 4 a.m. Two hours passed and it stared blowing up," said 16-year-old Romashchin.
Romaschin was one of four Ukrainian teenagers who sought asylum in Bangor, leaving their lives behind for a better opportunity. The others were Oleksandr Schvytchenko, Oleksandr Smetana and Masha Gidulianova.
Their lives were changed forever when John Bapst Head of School David Armistead volunteered to house them at the school last year.
"This is a thing we could do to help for students in a time of great crisis and their countries," said Armistead.
Each student was awarded a scholarship to continue their education at John Bapst, and the Ukrainians are taking advantage of the opportunity.
"Grateful. I'm just grateful for the support and help. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to study in America and to get a normal education," said 17-year-old Olkesandr Smetana.
Each teenager shared their aspirations upon graduating. Schvychenko plans to get a degree in psychology. Romashchin said he wants to play football at the college level. The teenagers thanked Armistead for making these visions possible.
"This is my dream come true because I always dreamed about getting into a university in the U.S. and finding some job maybe in Ukraine and helping to rebuild after the war," said Schvychenko.
"I'm touched by all the support that John Bapst has gave me," said Smetana.