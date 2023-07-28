BANGOR- U.S. Marshals in Maine are warning about recent phone scams.
The individuals claim they are U.S. Marshals or other federal officials.
During the calls, the scammers are" spoofing" actual phone numbers to the U.S. Marshals Office and attempting to get people to pay money.
They say if you don't , you will suffer legal consequences.
A statement from the Marshals Service says the scammers may use convincing information like old residential addresses and phone numbers but they are urging the public to be vigilant.
They say call the agency in question and verify they are contacting you.
The U.S. Marshals Service will never ask for wire transfers, credit card information or bank routing numbers.
They say never give out personal or financial information to unknown callers and report scam calls to you local FBI office.