BASS HARBOR -- This Saturday the U.S Coast Guard and American Lighthouse Foundation are partnering up for Maine Open Lighthouse Day. This annual event gives an inside look into the beauty and history of several Maine lighthouses.
"Thought it would be a great idea to bring together the coast guard, nonprofits who take care of lighthouses and Maine tourism together and see if we could showcase Maine's lighthouses to not just residents but visitors from far away," said Executive Director of the American Lighthouse Foundation Bob Trapani.
This has been an annual event for the past nine years, giving visitors an exclusive look into some of Maine's lighthouses.
According to Trapani, lighthouse keepers are a thing of the past as the majority now run automatically.
"But there's still human hands taking care of the lights and the fog horns so that would be the United States Coast Guards," said Trapani.
The Bass Harbor Lighthouse has been serving the coast guard since 1858. Although it will not be among the lighthouses to visit on Saturday, it is just one example of the many historical lighthouses across the state.
"The lights that you see up there are not just for looks they actually have a job so that's what we're here to maintain," said EM1 Chase Miller, head of the Southwest Harbor lighthouse department for the U.S. Coast Guard.
The flashing lights and fog horn mark hazards out on the water, aiding the coast guards navigation.
Miller says Open Lighthouse Day gives visitors an inside look by allowing guests to go into the towers.
"A lot of times you can come and check them out but you can't get up into the tower so open light house day actually gives you an opportunity to get a little history go up in to the tower check out some of the lens, the optics and some of the things you otherwise wouldn't be able to do," said Miller.
Although Bass Harbor Lighthouse is not on the list for the upcoming event, there are several others available for visits, a full list is available at the American Lighthouse Foundation's website.
"Come up to the top, see that light and be wowed by the views that are just not the same anyplace else except at the top of a lighthouse," said Trapani.