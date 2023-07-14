VEAZIE- Emergency crews rescued two people on the Penobscot River this afternoon.
Authorities received a call about a person in the water in Veazie.
When they arrived first responders quickly realized there were two people in need of help.
Veazie Fire Chief Pete Metcalf says a person on a paddle board and another in a kayak were going down the Penobscot River when they got caught sideways and capsized.
One was still in the water when they arrived.
The other had made it to a small island in the river but couldn't get back to shore.
" It's summer time. People like being out of the water boating ,surfing whatever they want to do for water recreation. It's super important to make sure you are wearing a life preserver because getting fatigued and not having that protection on you can easily succumb to the water or just get tired and not be able to get yourself out so when you are on the water with whatever recreation you are doing have a life jacket on. Having it beside you doesn't necessarily help especially if you go overboard," said Metcalf.
A Maine Forest Service helicopter was called in a case crews weren't able to get to the people by boat.
First responders were able to rescue the two people and get them back to shore without any injuries.