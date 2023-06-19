AUGUSTA- Two people were injured in a head on crash on the interstate in Augusta Saturday.
It happened a little before 8:30 pm near mile marker 112 southbound.
A state police spokesperson says 45-year-old Sarah Lincoln of Winthrop entered the interstate the wrong way and struck a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Julia Kronstrand of Litchfield.
Kronstrand was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Lincoln was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The spokesperson says the preliminary investigation shows Lincoln is suspected of driving under the influence.
The crash remains under investigation.