AUGUSTA -- Augusta Police Department and the Augusta Schools Superintendents Office confirmed two individuals accused of trespassing at Lillian Park Hussey Elementary School.
The two individuals left the school grounds without issue.
Authorities were called to the school in late July when a custodian found a non-school property ladder propped up against the building.
According to nearby residents, none of their ladders are currently missing.
Police did not arrest the two people who where occupying the roof of the school, only issuing trespass notices, and allowing the individuals to take their belongings with them.
Plastic sheets and wood were later found on the roof of the school.
The school, and Superintendents office will not be pressing charges.
Instead, according to one member speaking on behalf of the office, they are focusing on, "Treating people humanely, and striving to keep the school safe and secure."