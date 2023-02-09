OLD TOWN-- Two people were arrested in Old Town following the execution of a search warrant earlier today.
According to the Old Town Police Department, officers served a warrant at 6 South Spring Street to locate Brandy Mylen, 38. Police found Mylan and Edward Janak, 48, inside the residence.
Mylen was arrested for failure to appear as well as violation of release conditions.
During the search for Mylen, Old Town Police observed drug paraphernalia in plain site and a second search warrant was issued.
Old Town Police were able to locate more than 12-hundred gabapentin pills, 14 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of methamphetamine, and other small quantities of drugs.
Mylen was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.
A warrant will be issued for Janak for aggravated trafficking of drugs.
The Old Town Police Department was assisted by the Old Town Fire Department and Bangor Police Department's K-9 unit.