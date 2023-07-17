LAMOINE -- Two men have been arrested for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Lamoine.
Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Hancock County Sheriff's Office got a call about an altercation and gunshots on the Stolt Road in Lamoine just before 1 Friday night.
When they arrived deputies, found evidence to support what the caller described but no one was there.
A later 9-1-1 call reported 37-year-old Spencer Trott who had been staying at the residence was walking on the Bayside Road in Ellsworth.
Deputies found Trott who had a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
Moss says Trott's injuries are serious but he is in stable condition.
29-year-old Dimitry Dubrovsky of Bar Harbor and 30-year -old Duncan Haass of Lamoine were arrested on Saturday.
They have been charged with attempted murder and other crimes.
Both are due in court this afternoon.