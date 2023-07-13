BANGOR -- Two men from New York were arrested in Bangor Wednesday as part of an investigation into the sale of drugs.
The Bangor Police Tactical Team, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security responded to a multi-unit apartment building at the corner of Parker and Third streets.
A standoff ensued as law enforcement executed a search warrant.
MDEA Commander Peter Arno says 34-year-old Sheldon Wray and 32-year-old Tiquali Bracey - both from Bronx , New York were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Arno says for the past several months, they have been investigating individuals believed to be involved in the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Bangor.
According to Arno, during the search law enforcement recovered over 18 thousand dollars in suspected drug proceeds along with other evidence of drug trafficking.
Both Wray and Bracey are being held at the Penobscot County Jail.
They are expected to appear in court on Friday.