AUGUSTA -- Two men are likely to face court action this week after being accused of being reckless with a gun.
The Augusta Police Department says the two men were arrested Friday night after police received numerous calls that someone was shooting firearms around Water Street.
Thirty-year-old Peter Gabriel of Pleasant Point was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening and aggravated assault.
Twenty eight year old Austin Saucier of West Enfield is facing the same charges and is also facing additional charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of a protection from abuse order.
Both men are being held at the Kennebec County Jail and should be arraigned this week.