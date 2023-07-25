CUSHING- Two Maine Department of Transportation employees were seriously injured at a job site in Cushing this morning.
The incident happened around 8 am.
The workers were part of a crew that was retrieving sheet piles near the intersection of River Road and Pleasant Point Road.
A statement from MaineDOT says the workers were pinned between an excavator and a flat-bed trailer.
Both workers were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.
They are in stable condition.
The incident has been reported to the Maine Department of Labor which has jurisdiction over incidents at state job sites.
The DOT is also working with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.