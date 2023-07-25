CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. -- Maine is getting more than $52,000 to help expand access to rural health care.
The money is part of President Biden's" Investing in America" agenda.
Two Maine healthcare facilities are getting grants.
Fish River Rural Healh that serves the northern most towns in Aroostook County is getting almost $69,800 to buy equipment for family medicine, dental and optometry services along with technology and food distribution services.
Belfast's Penobscot Community Health Center will get almost $450,900.
It will be used to renovate the first two floors of the recently acquired facility.
It serves around 8,000 patients annually.